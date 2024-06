Two Florida parents are devastated after their brush with Oakland, California's crime wave left them with the heartwrenching decision to pull their son out of a college in the Bay Area and begin piecing together their shattered hopes for his new life away from home.

On "Fox & Friends First," they recalled the fear they felt when they discovered the windows on their rental car had been shattered while they were helping their son move into his dorm. Several valuable items had been stolen, and they were dismayed to learn that no one could help – not even local police.

"When we called the police, they said they can't come now [and] we have to come to the station," said Nerissa Murray Watson, the mother of would-be Lincoln University student Rhomel Crossman.

FLORIDA FAMILY PULLS TEEN FROM CALIFORNIA COLLEGE AFTER LOSING THOUSANDS IN ‘BIPPING’ CAR ROBBERY

"I said, 'Sorry, we don't know where the station is. We just got robbed. We don't know the area. We are afraid, and can you come and help us?' They said no, they can't come," she added.

The family claims they called the police a total of three times to no avail. Things didn't get easier after arriving at the station, Watson said, recalling that they had to wait approximately 15 minutes outside before being allowed in.

Crossman, who recently graduated from high school in Florida, had planned to attend Lincoln University in downtown Oakland on a football scholarship until the twist of fate occurred.

"I was actually excited because I was starting a new chapter in my life, and I was excited because I love playing football," Crossman told Fox News' Carley Shimkus on Thursday.

SHOCKING VIDEO SHOWS SMASH-AND-GRAB BANDIT OVERWHELM CALIFORNIA JEWELRY STORE IN WILD HEIST

Thieves reportedly broke into the vehicle and stole five suitcases. A bag containing $3,000, several personal items including passports, social security cards, Crossman's high school diploma and even a sleep apnea machine are also in the thieves' hands, according to The New York Post.

Watson said the ordeal left her wary of sending her son to college in the area, so she has decided to keep him in Florida.

Lincoln University President Dr. Mikhail Brodsky, responding to the incident, provided a lengthy statement to Fox News: "The information about a broken student's car is unpleasant but not unexpected. Such things happen in Oakland, San Francisco, Bay Area, California, and the U.S. It's not the worst thing, there are many worse ones," the statement read in part.

OAKLAND LOCALS BLAME HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT FOR CITY REMOVING TRAFFIC LIGHTS TO STOP COPPER THIEVES

"Earlier, Lincoln VP Doctor Guerrera sent our supporting letter to the student [sic] parents... Lincoln University is a victim of the situation. However, we love Oakland, which is a beautiful city with great traditions. I am sorry for the student. It is his decision, but Oakland and Lincoln University offer many great opportunities that he will not get in Florida. I wish that these losses are the worst that will happen in his future life," it continued.

Watson reacted during Thursday's broadcast, saying that lack of support is one of the top reasons the family decided to pull their son out of the university.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Christina Coulter contributed to this report.