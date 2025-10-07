Family of 6-year-old stabbed to death ‘sickened’ by suspect's early prison release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Relatives of a 6-year-old boy stabbed to death during a 2015 home invasion opened up about the "sickening" early release of the man convicted in the attack.

"Me and my siblings, we are fearful of what's to come next," Koral Tipton, the sister of 6-year-old Logan Tipton, told "The Will Cain Show."

Koral witnessed the brutal slaying of her little brother in 2015 and suffered injuries as the suspect, Ronald Exantus, went on a stabbing spree inside their Kentucky home.

Exantus, 42, was serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree assault in Logan's killing when he was released from custody last week, according to online records. Despite confessing, Exantus was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity at trial. The jury found him guilty of the other assaults that took place during the home invasion.

The Tipton family said they were "confused" by the verdict.

"I still feel helpless," said Heather Tipton, Logan's mother. "And now he's out, walking the streets among us. Like, what do we do?"

"It's like my testimony did not matter at all, and that is truly just how I feel," Koral said. "I seen the man in my room killing my brother. And now he is just free? It just doesn't make sense to me."

"My heart was already broken, but it really broke me when they basically told us nobody killed Logan, nobody was going to be held responsible," Heather added.

Exantus traveled from Indiana to Kentucky on Dec. 6, 2015, where he entered the Tipton home through an unlocked door. Using a knife from their kitchen, he stabbed Logan with such force that the blade bent out of shape, according to the Daily Mail.

Logan’s mother continues to seek justice nearly a decade later.

"We need help, I believe, federally," Heather said. "This needs to be something that's nationwide."

The decade-old case is now garnering nationwide attention, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issuing a statement on X.

Heather reflected on Leavitt’s statement, saying, "Maybe it took him getting out, after 10 years, for people to see what's going on, that this has happened, and we need to do something about it. Something has to be done."

Kentucky State Police are now investigating "significant threats" made against members of Kentucky Parole Board members, according to a statement from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

"While the Kentucky Parole Board unanimously voted that Ronald Exantus remain in prison, Kentucky law required the Department of Corrections release the inmate on Mandatory Reentry Supervision (KRS 439.3406)," the statement read.

They say the spread of "misleading" information that the board voted for Exantus’ release has caused these threats, maintaining that the board voted for him to stay behind bars.

"The Parole Board did not release Ronald Exantus on parole. Every time it had the opportunity, the Parole Board recommended Ronald Exantus stay in prison," the cabinet added in a statement.

Heather said the day Exantus was released has "haunted" their family.

"We're not fully healed, but I'm stronger now," she said.