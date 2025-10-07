Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Family of 6-year-old stabbed to death 'sickened' by suspect's early prison release

Logan Tipton's sister is 'fearful' with her brother's killer walking free

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
close
Family of 6-year-old stabbed to death ‘sickened’ by suspect's early prison release Video

Family of 6-year-old stabbed to death ‘sickened’ by suspect's early prison release

Heather and Koral Tipton, relatives of a 6-year-old stabbing victim, speak out after the suspect was released early from prison on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Relatives of a 6-year-old boy stabbed to death during a 2015 home invasion opened up about the "sickening" early release of the man convicted in the attack.

"Me and my siblings, we are fearful of what's to come next," Koral Tipton, the sister of 6-year-old Logan Tipton, told "The Will Cain Show."

Koral witnessed the brutal slaying of her little brother in 2015 and suffered injuries as the suspect, Ronald Exantus, went on a stabbing spree inside their Kentucky home.

Exantus, 42, was serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree assault in Logan's killing when he was released from custody last week, according to online records. Despite confessing, Exantus was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity at trial. The jury found him guilty of the other assaults that took place during the home invasion

The Tipton family said they were "confused" by the verdict.

"I still feel helpless," said Heather Tipton, Logan's mother. "And now he's out, walking the streets among us. Like, what do we do?"

CONVICTED KILLER OF 6-YEAR-OLD BOY WALKS FREE AFTER SERVING LESS THAN HALF HIS 20-YEAR SENTENCE

an african american man appears in court wearing an orange shirt with women surrounding him

Ronald Exantus, 42, served eight years of a 20-year sentence after being found guilty of assault. (Fox News Channel)

 "It's like my testimony did not matter at all, and that is truly just how I feel," Koral said. "I seen the man in my room killing my brother. And now he is just free? It just doesn't make sense to me."

CONNECTICUT MOTHER CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER ALLEGEDLY POISONING HUSBAND WITH ANTIFREEZE

"My heart was already broken, but it really broke me when they basically told us nobody killed Logan, nobody was going to be held responsible," Heather added.

six-year-old boy logan tipton sitting in a carseat

Logan Tipton, 6, was killed while sleeping in his Kentucky home. (The Tipton Family)

Exantus traveled from Indiana to Kentucky on Dec. 6, 2015, where he entered the Tipton home through an unlocked door. Using a knife from their kitchen, he stabbed Logan with such force that the blade bent out of shape, according to the Daily Mail.

Logan’s mother continues to seek justice nearly a decade later. 

"We need help, I believe, federally," Heather said. "This needs to be something that's nationwide."

The decade-old case is now garnering nationwide attention, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issuing a statement on X.

Heather reflected on Leavitt’s statement, saying, "Maybe it took him getting out, after 10 years, for people to see what's going on, that this has happened, and we need to do something about it. Something has to be done."

Kentucky State Police are now investigating "significant threats" made against members of Kentucky Parole Board members, according to a statement from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

"While the Kentucky Parole Board unanimously voted that Ronald Exantus remain in prison, Kentucky law required the Department of Corrections release the inmate on Mandatory Reentry Supervision (KRS 439.3406)," the statement read.

They say the spread of "misleading" information that the board voted for Exantus’ release has caused these threats, maintaining that the board voted for him to stay behind bars.

"The Parole Board did not release Ronald Exantus on parole. Every time it had the opportunity, the Parole Board recommended Ronald Exantus stay in prison," the cabinet added in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heather said the day Exantus was released has "haunted" their family.

 "We're not fully healed, but I'm stronger now," she said.

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

Close modal

Continue