Convicted killer of 6-year-old boy walks free after serving less than half his 20-year sentence

A 42-year-old man convicted in the killing of a 6-year-old boy in Kentucky after he broke into the child's home in 2015 has been released on parole.

Ronald Exantus, 42, was sentenced to 20 years after being found guilty of second-degree assault in the boy’s death, but was released from custody on Wednesday, according to online records.

Exantus broke into the Versailles, Kentucky, home of Logan Tipton, 6, in December 2015 and stabbed him to death. He also attacked Tipton’s father and sisters.

"I've had my talks with God 'cause I'm not afraid to tell you what I told the court," his father, Dean Tipton, told WLKY-TV. "If I ever cross paths with him, I will kill the man. I will kill him where he stands."

Exantus is now listed as going on mandatory reentry supervision that is scheduled to last until June 26 next year.

Exantus was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity, according to WLKY-TV.

He began serving his prison sentence in 2018, but was released early for good behavior.

"I laid in bed. I gave up. I gave up on life," Dean Tipton told the station. "I gave up on my family. I gave up on everybody. I just wanted to die."