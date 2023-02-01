Fall in love with new Fox Nation content in February as Roseanne Barr, presidential pups and more hit the app

To all the movies and shows you’ve loved before, it’s time to make room for brand-new exclusive content on Fox Nation this February.

Grab your chocolate candies and that someone special to laugh out loud with while watching legendary comedian Rosanne Barr return to the stage after a 16-year hiatus. Stay a while by sitting down with some of your favorite Fox News personalities like Dana Perino, Ainsley Earhardt and Janice Dean to discuss topics close to their hearts.

There are tons of new shows and series to gush over all February long!

Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!

After a sixteen-year standup hiatus, Roseanne Barr rocks us with a one-night-only performance that starts streaming Feb. 13 on Fox Nation. Taped in Texas before a live audience, Roseanne tackles various topics with her signature comedic flair.

The comedy legend shares her experiences growing up Jewish in the Mormon citadel of Salt Lake City, moving to Texas, and raising her privileged brood. No topic is off-limits. Just try and cancel this!



But wait, there's more…



Comedies You Can't Cancel

Keep the laughter going with comedy film classics like ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,’ ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High,’ ‘National Lampoon’s Animal House,’ ‘The Jerk,’ ‘Caddyshack,’ ‘Slap Shot,’ ‘Smokey and the Bandit,’ ‘Blazing Saddles’ and more.



For a limited time only, Fox Nation subscribers can stream these iconic movie titles. Sign up today for a good laugh this month.



Ainsley's Bible Study

Kicking off the newest season of "Ainsley’s Bible Study," the "Fox & Friends" co-host talks about faith, family, trials and triumphs with guests from all walks of life.

Earhardt sits down with three wonderful young women as they share their faith journeys while attending "woke" colleges.

Presidential Pooches with Dana Perino

From President George Washington’s Foxhounds named Sweet Lips, Scentwell, and Vulcan – to President Obama’s Portuguese Water Dogs Bo and Sunny, "America’s Newsroom" and "The Five" co-host Dana Perino sheds light on the impact presidential pooches have on our White House history.

From helping transcend political bickering to providing confidence during a nuclear standoff, dogs give Americans a glimpse into the personal side of presidents.

Janice Dean: I Am the Storm

In 2020, FOX Weather’s Janice Dean lost her in-laws as a result of institutional negligence in the nursing home COVID crisis. Now, Dean is sharing inspiring stories of people who fought against overwhelming odds, as she battled corruption in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration.

"I believe New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo deliberately put our elderly population in harm’s way by flooding New York nursing homes with thousands of COVID positive patients for weeks without alerting family members," Dean wrote in a Fox News Digital op-ed when her book with the same title was released.

Taking on injustice, she is joined by a series of guests who have faced their own David-and-Goliath battles like sexual harassment, politics, and big pharma in the "I Am the Storm" special. Guests include Ron Kim, Andrea Orris, Kenny Sprecht, and Lindsey Boylan, who gives her first on-camera interview with Janice.

"I wanted to detail what motivated me to do something I never imagined I could. But, while I was documenting my journey for justice on behalf of thousands of other families, I was finding others that had done similar things in their lives, and they gave me the strength to keep going," Dean said.



