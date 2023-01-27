Woke schools challenged by Tennessee House speaker: We can't afford to lose battle 'for the fabric of America'

As many parents fight woke school boards accused of indoctrinating children with gender theory, the Tennessee House speaker is encouraging them to keep standing up in the "battle for the fabric of America."

"When you look at them trying to say that... you're born a male or female, but you can really identify as anything you want, that is them saying that God is not perfect," Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton said during Fox Nation’s MisEducation of America: Live Summit in Nashville. "And when you say God is not perfect, the fabric that our country was founded on, you are destroying America."

Parents must do their duty in voting and holding their representatives accountable as they fight the "battle of fires" in schools, the leader explained to host Pete Hegseth.

"The left's playbook is to try to cause as much chaos and get you... focusing on certain fires to continue to do other things outside that realm and passing things down," he reflected.

While students are continually being introduced to woke ideologies, it can be easy for schools to forget the importance of teaching the classics - which our Founding Fathers were educated with, Sexton argued.

"When you look at test scores from all over the place and compare them to public or religious or independent schools, classical education by far is 25% higher, as far as grades, as far as attainment, as far as success," he explained.

The "big workaround" in getting woke thought in the classroom often comes from supplemental materials that teachers incorporate into lessons that parents are not aware of, the Tennessee House speaker revealed.

"We have to do a better job in the classroom of taking the supplemental materials away and making them more in line with the values of what we want to teach in the state of Tennessee," Sexton said.

Ultimately, the duo argued, parents must take a stand against radical ideology to protect their children.

"We have to stand up," Sexton told Hegseth. "...If they can say that we're a country not founded by God and God is not perfect, so therefore, you can do anything you want to and be anything that you want to be, we've lost the battle - and we cannot afford to do that."

