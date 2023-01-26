Samantha Markle: My sister Meghan, Prince Harry have spread 'so many lies' about our family

Weeks after Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir "Spare" hit bookshelves globally, his wife's half-sister, Samantha Markle, is speaking out about what she claims are lies perpetuated by the royal couple.

"It's been a weird journey for me, seeing the media try to create a disconnect between-- you know, this rift between a normal family, that was never really a rift until fake news came along," Samantha Markle said on Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today."

"[Meghan] is, contrary to rumors, she's not my-- I'm not her stepsister. I'm not some disconnected sibling raised somewhere else, and then brought together later in life. We pretty much grew up as a normal family. My brother and I were older siblings. When she was born, she was brought home from the hospital to our house."



2018: THE YEAR IN MEGHAN MARKLE'S FAMILY FEUD

Much of the drama surrounding the Markle family dates back to 2018. In April, Samantha and her brother, Thomas Markle Jr. revealed they were "baffled" when the royal couple snubbed them from the wedding guest list.

"At issue is not a matter of closeness as more than 1000 complete strangers are invited. Family is family," [Samantha Markle] tweeted after learning her sister was leaving her family out of the event. "I have an uncle I have only seen once but I would never say he is not family because we are not close. Humanitarians move forward with love and kindness especially to Family."

She added, "Smoke and mirrors cannot hide the elephant in the room. Out of respect, tradition, and humanitarianism, the #Markles should be invited if 2000 complete strangers are invited. Our uncle who got her the internship, brother, me, best friend of 30 years Nikki Priddy, nephews. Fact."



The Twitter account she'd used at the time has since been taken down.

In the days leading up to the wedding and following the May 19, 2018 nuptials, Samantha was vocal about her frustration with Meghan and her actions toward the family.

Samantha explained to Tucker Carlson in the Fox Nation episode that she was hurt by Meghan's claims and the "fake news" which painted her family as a house divided, arguing that was never the case.

"We weren't a family apart, any more than any other normal family. I had my apartment and a job, my brother had his," she explained. "But we were still only 10 minutes away from Meg."

WHO'S REALLY TO BLAME FOR ‘MEGIXT’? ROYAL EXPERTS SAY IT MAY HAVE BEEN PRINCE HARRY

"But the moral of that story is that, even when [Meghan's parents] divorced and there were two separate households, we were always 10 minutes away. So naturally, you still interact like a normal family. During the week, you come hang out, you go places on the weekend, you have holidays together."

Samantha explained that the family operated as a "normal divorced family in Los Angeles," maintaining that the Markles weren't "any less of a family because of that."

Since the wedding, the Sussexes have continually made headlines, which Samantha continued to dispute. With the Oprah tell-all interview in 2021, the Netflix documentary in 2022 and Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" released earlier this month, there has been no lack of controversial bombshells from the royal couple.

In response to the Oprah interview, Samantha had called out several of Meghan's claims in an interview with Inside Edition, outright denying some of her half-sister’s stance that the two hardly had a relationship.

"I don’t know how she can say I don’t know her and she was an only child. We’ve got photographs over a lifespan of us together, so how can she not know me?"

Samantha showed photos of the two of them together at various stages of their respective upbringing, including one from Samantha’s college graduation in 2008, which flies in the face of Meghan’s claim that they hadn’t seen each other in almost two decades.

Meghan also alleged during her interview that Samantha had changed her last name to Markle in her 50s, shortly after she began dating Prince Harry . However, Samantha showed proof that her name has been Markle much longer - including a petition for name change dated 1997 - as well as her college diploma, which clearly states her name as Markle.

Carlson asked Samantha about Meghan's characterization of her in the controversial Netflix documentary in the Fox Nation episode, to which Samantha slammed her half-sister's claims that she called her "Princess Pushy."

"She was lying, absolutely," Samantha said. "When all of this was happening, and the fake news media was out there, the headlines were out there, I was looking at this going, 'wait a minute, I never called her Princess Pushy. That's a media construct, and that's not how I talk.' And I never said she's got a soft spot for gingers. That's British jargon, that's not how I talk."

Samantha concluded that "Princess Pushy was created by a tabloid."

"So it works for [Harry and Meghan], but she was comfortable applying those labels to me, being upset at me, without knowing what I really said."



PRINCE HARRY REVEALS THAT MEGHAN MARKLE MISLED VIEWERS ABOUT KATE MIDDLETON FEUD DURING 2021 ‘OPRAH’ SPECIAL

One of the prominent themes of the Sussexes' statements to the media has revolved around racism within the royal family. When asked whether race played a prominent role in her family life, Samantha shared it was not a major factor growing up in Southern California.

"I don't know if that's because Hollywood is so blended, eclectic, cool, and accepts everybody, and you're just creative, doing your own thing. Nobody ever mentioned it," she told Carlson.

"Although we weren't rich, I always kind of lumped us into this middle-class, upper-middle-class stereotype, I guess. But still, we were raised with values, I believe," Samantha shared. "You know you work hard for what you want. We weren't silver-spoon kids, and we didn't take very much for granted."

"Which is why a lot of this, observing it from my perspective, is really bizarre. I'm like, where is this coming from?"



CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO FOX NATION

Samantha unpacks and rebuffs other claims from her sister Meghan Markle on Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today," streaming now.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy, Jessica Sager, Sasha Savitsky and Neil Sean contributed to this report.