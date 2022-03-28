Exiled Russian journalist details dangers of Putin's assault on Ukraine: There is no 'real strategy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An exiled Russian journalist is speaking out on the dangers of Vladimir Putin, warning there is no real strategy for his assault on Ukraine as millions flee to evade Russian attacks.

ZELENSKYY SETS GROUND RULES FOR PEACE AGREEMENT, RUSSIA CENSORS HIM

Exiled Russian journalist Regina Revazova joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how Putin has laid the groundwork for the war in Ukraine for years.

"Vladimir Putin is, right now, in a trap," Revazova told co-hosts Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro. "He is in a trap that he's been carefully building to stay in power since early 2000s when he first went after media, when he… went after business people, business world of Russia; and then the last part was his opposition within the country."

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: LIVE UPDATES

"I don't think that, now, there is any real strategy there; [they are] just destroying as much as they can," she continued.

When asked if she thinks anyone surrounding Putin would be willing to push back on his egregious attacks, Revazova responded by saying, "I don't think so."

"These are the people Putin was raising for 22 years surrounding himself," Revazaova explained. "Yes men who cannot even… say anything that would threaten the immediate existence."

She insisted more Russian sanctions are vital, but time is needed to ensure the effects are felt.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled a peace plan during an interview with Russian journalists over the weekend, but Russian authorities censored the interview.

He is reportedly looking to end the war with Russia "without delay" according to the Associated Press, and is open to neutrality and remaining a nuclear-free state.

Zelenskyy, however, is reportedly seeking an in-person meeting with Putin before declaring an end to the war, and Russian forces must leave Ukraine before he is willing to sign an agreement.