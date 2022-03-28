Russia plans to split up Ukraine; Kremlin censors Zelenskyy peace plan: LIVE UPDATES

Zelenskyy sets ground rules for peace agreement, Russia censors him

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed some of his country's ground rules for a peace agreement with Russia on Sunday, but Russian authorities moved to censor the interview, perhaps because Zelenskyy also said that while Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the invasion aims to "denazify" Ukraine, peace talks with Russia have not involved any discussion on Ukraine's supposed "Nazism."

Zelenskyy spoke with Russian media outlets, saying that his country is open to guaranteeing Ukraine's neutrality and its nuclear-free status, but its representatives will not sign any agreement until Russian troops withdraw from the country.

The Ukrainian president also said that the entire process hinges on him personally meeting with Putin and the Ukrainian people agreeing to a referendum to change the Constitution – a referendum that cannot take place while Russian troops remain in Ukraine.

For more on this story: Zelenskyy sets ground rules for peace agreement, Russia censors him