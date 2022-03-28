Russia plans to split up Ukraine; Kremlin censors Zelenskyy peace plan: LIVE UPDATES
Ukrainian officials are claiming that Russia plans to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea. President Zelenskyy laid out a road map for peace in Ukraine but Russian authorities censored his interview.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed some of his country's ground rules for a peace agreement with Russia on Sunday, but Russian authorities moved to censor the interview, perhaps because Zelenskyy also said that while Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the invasion aims to "denazify" Ukraine, peace talks with Russia have not involved any discussion on Ukraine's supposed "Nazism."
Zelenskyy spoke with Russian media outlets, saying that his country is open to guaranteeing Ukraine's neutrality and its nuclear-free status, but its representatives will not sign any agreement until Russian troops withdraw from the country.
The Ukrainian president also said that the entire process hinges on him personally meeting with Putin and the Ukrainian people agreeing to a referendum to change the Constitution – a referendum that cannot take place while Russian troops remain in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy laid out his plans for peace in an interview with Russian news outlets Sunday, saying that he would agree to keeping Ukraine neutral toward Russia (out of NATO) and to secure its non-nuclear status. Yet a Russian regulator censored the interview, preventing news outlets from publishing it.
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, accused Russia of seeking to split Ukraine in two, making the comparison to North and South Korea, which split during the Korean War.
“The occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine,” Budanov said in a statement released by the Defense Ministry. He predicted that guerrilla warfare by Ukrainians would derail such plans.
After U.S. President Joe Biden in Poland Saturday said that Russian President Putin "cannot remain in power," the White House clarified that the U.S. is not seeking regime change in Russia.
"Mr. President, were you calling for regime change?" a reporter asked in a shouted question, with Biden flatly responding "no."
