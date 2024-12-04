Expand / Collapse search
Esquire deletes false George Bush pardon story after liberal columnist makes major error

Esquire writer told people to 'shut the f--- up' about Hunter Biden pardon by comparing to non-existent Bush pardon of his son Neil

Nikolas Lanum By Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
Former Obama staffers lash out over Hunter Biden's pardon

Former Obama staffers lash out over Hunter Biden's pardon

Fox News contributor Joe Concha joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why former Obama staffers are furious over Hunter Biden's pardon, Whoopi Goldberg's defense of Biden's decision and Democrats' jokes about inflation.

Esquire has deleted a column that used a false claim about former President George H. W. Bush as the basis to justify President Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter.

In a Tuesday column, liberal pundit Charles P. Pierce claimed that Hunter Biden was not the first presidential son caught up in controversy, asking readers, "Anybody Remember Neil Bush?"

"Nobody defines Poppy Bush's presidency by his son's struggles or the pardons he issued on his way out of the White House. The moral: Shut the f---k up about Hunter Biden, please," he wrote in the sub-headline.

"[The] lucky American businessman['s] … father exercised his unlimited constitutional power of clemency to pardon the Lucky American Businessman for all that S&L business way back when. The president's name was George H.W. Bush. The Lucky American Businessman was his son, Neil," Pierce continued.

TOP HOUSE DEMOCRAT SAYS HUNTER BIDEN PARDON WAS 'DISAPPOINTING,' CALLS OUT BIDEN FOR FLIP-FLOP

Hunter Biden and George HW Bush split

Esquire removed a column that inaccurately drew a comparison between Hunter Biden and the son of George H. W. Bush. (Bettmann/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The only problem? H. W. Bush never pardoned his son.

The men's magazine later added an editor's note to the column: "An earlier version stated incorrectly that George H. W. Bush gave a presidential pardon to his son, Neil Bush. Esquire regrets the error."

Sometime later, the piece was removed. The link now takes readers to a page that says, "This Column is No Longer Available."

The page also includes a second editor's note that notes the column was "removed due to an error" and "Esquire regrets the mistake."

PRESIDENT BIDEN'S PARDON OF SON HUNTER A POLITICAL GIFT FOR TRUMP GOING FORWARD

The Bidens in July 2024

FILE - President Joe Biden, wearing a Team USA jacket and walking with his son Hunter Biden, heads toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, July 26, 2024.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Neil Bush caused a public relations nightmare for his father after Silverado Saving and Loan (which Neil was a board member of) collapsed and cost taxpayers approximately $1 billion. Neil later had to pay $50,000 to settle a civil lawsuit with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The son of H. W. was never criminally convicted and was not granted a pardon.

Biden sparked backlash from both sides of the aisle for his sweeping pardon of Hunter after repeatedly saying he wouldn't.

The pardon he ordered Sunday night covers crimes his son "has committed or may have committed" from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 1, 2024.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.