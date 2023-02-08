Enes Kanter Freedom flames LeBron James after scoring record: '38,388 points... 1 bow to China'

Enes Kanter Freedom continued to dunk on new NBA all-time point leader LeBron James Wednesday after calling out the star's relationship with China off the court.

The former NBA player, who attended Tuesday's State of the Union as a guest of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, joined "Fox & Friends" hours after he shaded James on Twitter.

"38,388 Points. 0 Morals. 0 Values. 0 Principles. 0 Empathy. 1 Bow Down to #China . Congrats @KingJames," Kanter Freedom tweeted after James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time points leader.

"He's one of the best players to ever play the game, but same time, if you see what he stands for, there are so many human rights violations that are happening around the world," Kanter Freedom said. "He called himself more than an athlete. He called himself a human rights activist or freedom fighter. So I was just very disappointed in him, just, you know, choosing money and business over his morals, values and principles."

Kanter Freedom legally changed his last name upon becoming a U.S. citizen, and he has been vocal about the NBA's relationship with China in the past. James caught controversy for comments made about China in which he said a former executive was "misinformed" about protests in the country.

"[James] signed with a company like Nike that pretty much uses slave labor sweatshops over there in China," Kanter Freedom added. "He talks about all the problems that happened around the world. But when it comes to one specific topic, China, he stays silent, and that is hypocrisy."

Kanter Freedom also expressed disappointment in President Biden's lack of focus on China's aggression during his address to Congress.

"I just wish that President Biden touched more on human rights violations around the world," he said.

"It's not a lie that China has been trying to spy on us for a long time. I mean, everybody's talking about the spy balloon, but… pretty much with Tiktok, China is spying on over 100 million Americans every day."

Kanter Freedom, who recently ripped Biden's silence on Turkey's government placing a $500,000 bounty on his head, called his experience at the State of the Union "eye-opening" and said he had an "amazing" conversation with McCarthy at the event.

"I had the best seat… it was an amazing experience."

