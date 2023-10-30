Emotional Martha MacCallum recalls ‘horrific’ footage of Hamas terror: 'This will haunt anyone'

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum said she will never forget the "horrific" footage of Hamas terror attacks on Israel after she was among a small group of reporters invited on Friday to view unfiltered videos of the atrocities.

"Everyone has seen some of these images online, but the unfiltered video is absolutely – it’s so horrific it’s hard to put into words," MacCallum told Dana Perino Monday on "America’s Newsroom."

"There is obviously so much blood, so many charred bodies, it’s very difficult, obviously, to watch this. But the two things that stuck with me, Dana, more than anything is a moment when two young boys, they’re probably [ages] 8 and 10, a grenade is thrown into the room that they are in with their father, and their father is killed and then the terrorist, the Hamas terrorist, pulls the boys out and basically pushes them into their kitchen, and they’re crying, one of them can’t see from the grenade," she continued.

"And the terrorist starts drinking water, or milk or juice out of their refrigerator… these boys are screaming, and one of them says, ‘I want my mother,’ and then he says, ‘Why am I alive?’"

MacCallum became emotional when recalling the chilling video of some of the Oct. 7 terror that gripped Israel.

"I will never forget these two boys, I just can’t imagine," she said.

"Beyond the blood and the horror is the emotion of, I don’t know if they survived, but of the survivors, and the other thing that will haunt anyone that hears it or sees it, are the phone calls," MacCallum continued.

"There is a Hamas terrorist who calls his parents… he says, ‘Mom and dad, you would be so proud of me. I’m a hero. I killed 10 Jews with my own hands.’"

MacCallum said the terrorist’s parents were "cheering" on the call.

"It’s horrifying and I think that the reason, obviously, that they’re showing it to people is that they don’t want this part of the story to be forgotten, and it is important to remember what the spark was," she said.

"These people in the Palestinian territory would not be under attack right now, and it is horrific what is happening to their families as well, but this attack would not be happening if it were not for what happened on October 7."

More than 1,400 people were killed by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, many of them women, children, and the elderly. Additional civilians were kidnapped and 239 people are now confirmed by the Israeli army as being held captive in Gaza.

On Friday, MacCallum posted on X that she will hear the "cries of the children" forever after watching the chilling footage.

"Today we were shown the Hamas bodycam and other videos of the attacks of October 7th. There are no words to explain. It is to witness the darkest evil that can exist. Hamas terrorists laugh and call home to boast how many Jews they killed 'with their hands.' Asking if their parents are proud? Humans bloodied, charred, ripped apart. But it is the cries of the children that I will hear forever. I share this with you because the world needs to know what happened. And so that you can imagine it, because I hope you never have to see it," MacCallum wrote.

The Israeli government released the unedited footage last week to be viewed privately by journalists.

Government spokesman Eylon Levy said in a video posted on X before the release that the Israel Defense Forces had "been collecting footage from bodycams taken by the Hamas death squads," and that they would be making the footage public to maintain a record to counter those who doubt whether certain events took place.

"Now unfortunately, and I can't believe I'm saying this, and I can't believe that we as a country are having to do this as we work to defeat the terror organization that brutalized our people, we are witnessing a Holocaust denial-like phenomenon evolving in real time as people are casting doubt on the magnitude of the atrocities that Hamas committed against our people and, in fact, recorded in order to glorify that violence," Levy said.

