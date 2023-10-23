Israel releases unedited video of Oct 7 Hamas attack to counter 'Holocaust denial-like phenomenon'

Israel released on Monday what it says is "gruesome" and "unseen" bodycam footage of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack in order to counter a "Holocaust denial-like phenomenon evolving in real time."

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy said in a video posted on X before the release that the Israel Defense Forces have "been collecting footage from bodycams taken by the Hamas death squads," and that they would be making the footage public to maintain a record to counter those who doubt whether certain events took place.

"Now unfortunately, and I can't believe I'm saying this, and I can't believe that we as a country are having to do this as we work to defeat the terror organization that brutalized our people, we are witnessing a Holocaust denial-like phenomenon evolving in real time as people are casting doubt on the magnitude of the atrocities that Hamas committed against our people and, in fact, recorded in order to glorify that violence," he continued.

"Therefore... the Government Press Office will screen for foreign media gruesome and as yet unseen footage of the barbarities perpetrated against our people on October 7th," he added. "This is footage that has not been made public. It will screen a compilation of raw and unedited footage from the October 7th Massacre for journalists who can stomach the horrific truth and want to report on what they saw."

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS

The screening happened in Israel Monday morning. Some of the content, according to Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin, included Israelis being ambushed in their cars, a girl being executed after Hamas terrorists found her hiding under a desk and a father dying after a Hamas fighter threw a grenade into a bomb shelter that he and his two children were seeking cover in.

The Government Press Office did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from Fox News Digital.

BLINKEN SAYS U.S. IS ‘READY’ TO GET INVOLVED IN ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR IF LINE IS CROSSED

The war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas is now in its third week. At least 5,700 people have been reported killed in the war on both sides, including at least 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers and 32 Americans. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claims at least 4,385 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and the West Bank and more than 13,561 wounded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least 10 Americans are feared to be among the 222 people held captive by Hamas.

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.