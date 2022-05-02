Elon Musk goes scorched-earth on NBC after Peacock host's attack, notes network's worst scandals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a scorched-earth approach to NBC on Monday after a left-wing Peacock host accused him of handing Twitter "to the far-right."

"NBC basically saying Republicans are Nazis …" Musk wrote in a Monday tweet, responding to a video clip posted by another user showing Mehdi Hasan railing against Musk, calling him a "not-so-bright billionaire," and complaining about his purchase of the social media giant.

"Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office. Lovely people," Musk added in another tweet, listing some of the network's most notorious scandals in recent years.

Among the scandals mentioned by Musk were the Hunter Biden laptop story, which NBC frequently ignored despite revelations the laptop was not "Russian disinformation" as some news outlets claimed, as well as former reporter Ronan Farrow's allegation that NB suppressed his story on the raft of sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Musk also mentioned the scandal surrounding former NBC "Today Show" anchor Matt Lauer, who was fired from the network in 2017 after being accused of inappropriate sexual behavior.

He appeared to reference reports, subsequently denied by Lauer, that there was a secret button under his desk at NBC allowing him to lock the door of his office to trap women without getting up from his chair.

Musk has garnered a swath of negative attention from the liberal media since he announced his intentions to purchase Twitter last month.

His $44 billion offer was unanimously accepted by Twitter's board on April 23. Since then, Musk has repeatedly needled left-leaning media figures online, while also saying he's no fan of the "far right" either.

"For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally," he wrote last week.