MSNBC host slams 'petulant, not-so-bright' Elon Musk, says he's 'handing' Twitter to the far right

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said on "The Mehdi Hasan Show" Sunday that Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter was a gift to the far right, calling him a "petulant, and not-so-bright billionaire."

Hasan slammed conservatives and said that they have become "infinitely more reactionary, xenophobic and authoritarian," adding that he believed that notion to be "undeniable." He went on to say that Musk did not believe this and that he was "in the process of taking over Twitter" and "handing that platform on a platter to the far right."

The MSNBC host noted a Twitter post from Musk, who shared a photo that suggested the far left has moved further left and that the far right has not moved further to the right.

Hasan said that that argument was "ridiculous" and said that those pushing it were "mostly White, mostly male, mostly middle-aged, self-described contrarians."

The host went on to say that it was "easy" to talk about the far left and the far right "as two equally dangerous fringe blocks." He said that the difference was that the far left wants free health care and free child care and that the far right wants "White supremacy" and "no democracy."

"We are living through an unspeakably dangerous moment. The pro-Qanon, pro-neo-nazi faction is poised to expand dramatically come the midterms. We're just two years away from Donald Trump very possibly re-seizing executive power. If that happens, we may look back on this past week as a pivotal moment, when a petulant, and not-so-bright billionaire causally bought one of the world's influential messaging machines and just handed it to the far right," Hasan continued.

Liberal analysts have continuously slammed Musk's purchase of the social media platform, with MSNBC's Anand Giridharadas calling the billionaire a "sociopath" who wants to shut down "positive freedom of speech."

Twitter exploded after the news broke as some threatened to leave the platform and others saying Twitter would be a place for the free speech of "straight, White men."

Musk responded to a clip of Hasan's show on Twitter.

"Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office. Lovely people," he said.