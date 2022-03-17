New York Times finally confirms Hunter Biden's laptop after dismissing it amid 2020 campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Wednesday report by The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden's infamous laptop, which was left in a Delaware repair shop in 2019 by the first son before being turned over to the FBI by the repair shop owner.

The new Times report, which was flagged by The New York Post and focused on the investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes and his international business dealings, noted prosecutors had examined emails between Biden and some business associates that "appear[] to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop" and "were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation."

Previously, The Times dismissed the Biden laptop story as "Russian disinformation" at the height of the 2020 presidential campaign and claimed in a September 2021 piece that The Post's reporting on the laptop was "unsubstantiated." It later scrubbed the word from the article after intense backlash over its inaccurate characterization of The Post's reporting.

According to The Post, Hunter Biden's laptop contained emails, text messages, photos and financial documents between himself, his family and business associates that showed how he used his political influence in his foreign business dealings, specifically in his work as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.

The Post's Twitter account was suspended after it tweeted its story on Biden's laptop in October 2020, which began a weeks-long standoff that culminated in the social media platform backing down and lifting the suspension.

The Post's editorial board slammed The Times Thursday.

"Forgive the profanity, but you have got to be s–tting us," The Post responded before taking The Times to task over its flip-flop:

"In the heat of the presidential race of 2020, the Times never missed a chance to cast doubt on the laptop, saying the information was 'purported' and quoting a letter from former Democratic officials who claimed — with no evidence — that it was Russian disinformation. As recently as September 2021, the Times called the laptop ‘unsubstantiated’ in a news story…

"Readers of the Times have discovered in March 2022 that Hunter Biden pursued business deals in Europe and Asia, and may have leveraged his father’s position as vice president to do it. Hunter also may not have properly registered with the government or declared all his income. All legitimate topics of discussion about a presidential candidate’s family, no?"

The Post added, "Readers of The Post have known this since October 2020."

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) later determined that Twitter did not violate any election laws when it suppressed The Post's reporting just weeks before the 2020 election.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.