Elon Musk schools Pod Save America host, former Obama speechwriter: ‘Obv a die-hard Dem’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk put podcast host and former President Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau in his place on Twitter on Friday.

The exchange came after the outspoken liberal and "Pod Save America" host ridiculed the Tesla CEO and world’s richest man for stating that he’s done voting Democrat, at least for the next election cycle.

Musk’s original heading-turning tweet stated, "In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican."

Many liberals on Twitter took issue with the statement, though it was Favreau’s disagreement that elicited a response from Musk.

TAYLOR LORENZ ADMITS DISINFO BOARD WAS A ‘DISASTER ON ALL FRONTS’ AFTER BLAMING PAUSE ON ATTACKS OF JANKOWICZ

The former Obama man gave a flippant reply to Musk tweeting, "Hey man, if you want to support a bunch of electric vehicle-hating climate deniers, that’s on you. Not sure it helps the cause that you and your team have dedicated much of your lives to, but I guess you’ll get some attention on Twitter, so there’s that!"

On Friday, Musk decided to respond to Favreau in a conciliatory but still critical way, pointing out that ironically, it’s the current administration that is being a detriment to his electric vehicle company. He also subtly dinged the liberal over his inability to step outside the bounds of the Democrat Party.

MSNBC’S CHRIS HAYES SLAMS DCCC CHAIR FOR ‘MOST EGREGIOUS POLITICAL MALPRACTICE I’VE EVER SEEN’

"Hi Jon! You’re a good dude, but [obviously a] die-hard Dem, so have to support the party, but this Adminstration [sic] has done everything it can to sideline & ignore Tesla, even though we have made twice as many EVs as rest of US industry combined," the billionaire tweeted.

Favreau hit back, telling Musk that despite his disagreements with the Biden administration, it’s still too much to be showing support for Republicans.

He tweeted, "I know you’re mad that the guy [Biden] who was part of a White House that made Tesla possible isn’t giving Tesla enough love now, but supporting climate-denying MAGA politicians who want to overturn elections isn't the answer.

"You're much closer to Dems on climate and I hope democracy," Favreau added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk did not respond to Favreau's latest missive as of publication.