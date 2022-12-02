Elon Musk says he'll reveal 'what really happened' with Twitter suppression of Hunter Biden story on Friday

Twitter owner Elon Musk teased that "what really happened with the Hunter Biden story" and its suppression by the social media giant in 2020 would be revealed Friday afternoon.

"What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5pm ET!" he wrote, in a tweet that went viral immediately.

"This will be awesome," he added, including a popcorn emoji, and promising it would include a live Q&A.

A little after 5 P.M., he said he'd need about 40 more minutes in order to double-check some facts.

Musk has promised to bring greater transparency to Twitter since he officially took over in October, including shedding light on why the company took the unprecedented step of limiting and blocking sharing of the New York Post's story on Hunter Biden's laptop in 2020, weeks before his father was elected president.

Musk said last month that revealing what happened with the Big Tech suppression of the story was necessary to restore public trust. He has previously vocalized his concern over Twitter censoring the New York Post. In April, he called the action "incredibly inappropriate."

Twitter even locked the tabloid out of its Twitter account over the story, which it claimed at the time was because it violated its "hacked materials" policy. Since then, multiple top Twitter officials, including former CEO Jack Dorsey and ex-safety chief Yoel Roth, have admitted the company made a mistake.

The Post's story at the time shed light on the younger Biden's overseas business dealings and revealed an email that appeared to show a Ukrainian businessman thanking him for giving him a meeting with his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, in 2015.

Widely dismissed by liberal media outlets as Russian disinformation and a hoax at the time, the laptop has since been authenticated by numerous mainstream publications. It is also part of a federal investigation into Hunter Biden's tax affairs and business dealings.

