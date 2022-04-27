Elon Musk condemns Twitter censorship of NY Post’s Hunter laptop story: ‘Obviously incredibly inappropriate’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social media went wild after new Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday that censorship of the New York Post's Hunter Biden story was "obviously incredibly inappropriate."

Conservatives on the platform rushed to highlight Musk’s tweet, claiming Twitter's actions weren’t just "inappropriate" but "blatant election interference."

On Tuesday, Breaking Points co-host Saagar Enjeti tweeted about a report on Twitter’s Legal, Policy and Trust Lead Vijaya Gadde crying at a meeting about Musk purchasing the social media company for $44 billion.

Enjeti tweeted, "Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover."

Musk replied, "Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate."

The Tesla CEO was referring to Twitter suspending The New York Post just ahead of the 2020 election for publishing a story about the existence Hunter Biden’s laptop. The laptop contained emails, text messages, photos and financial documents indicating foreign business dealings the first son and the Biden family were involved with.

As soon as Musk made the comment, he received a wave of support from conservatives and free speech advocates online.

Washington Times columnist Tim Young replied to Musk, tweeting, "It was blatant election interference."

The Federalist Editor-in-Chief and Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway tweeted that censoring the Hunter Biden story "was a horrific attack on our elections."

America Matters Executive Director Jim Hanson claimed, "Hiding the story about #HuntersLaptop was part of a consistent pattern of Promoting the Left[,]Throttling the Right. All we ask for is #FreeSpeech Let the best ideas win."

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton suggested to the billionaire, "It would be important to see internal @Twittercommunications on its election interference censorship of Hunter Biden laptop story by the @NYPOST."

National Republican Senatorial Committee Deputy Director Mike Hahn added another incident of censorship to Musk’s claim, tweeting, "So was suspending the president’s re-election campaign account 19 days before the election for simply tweeting that article."

And Newsbusters shared a graphic from its poll indicating that "17% of Biden voters would NOT have voted for him had they been aware of major news stories the media censored." They captioned the image, writing, "Couldn’t agree more."