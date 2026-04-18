Elon Musk fulfills teen's last wish in touching X post after she was too weak to take his call

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A 15-year-old cancer patient who dreamed of meeting Elon Musk left behind a handwritten list of questions for the tech billionaire before she died — and days later, he answered every one, honoring her final wish in a moment now touching millions online.

Conservative commentator Glenn Beck took to X on Thursday to share the heartbreaking story of Liv Perrotto, who passed away before she could fulfill her biggest dream of meeting Musk.

According to Beck, Perrotto had the opportunity to speak with the Tesla CEO just days before her death, but she was too exhausted and asked him to call back later.

Although she died before their encounter, she left behind a handwritten list of eight questions on her nightstand, which her mother, Rebecca, shared with Beck in hopes that Musk would finally answer them.

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Beck posted photos of the teen and her notepad, which featured a playful mix of business and pop-culture questions.

Perrotto asked if Musk planned to make his own phone, expand the Tesla Diner, or add new games to Tesla updates.

She was also curious about his favorite anime, travels to Japan, if he knew the virtual pop star Hatsune Miku, and whether the Grok AI virtual companion "Ani" was inspired by fictional character "Misa" from the manga series "Death Note."

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For her final question, Perrotto asked if "Asteroid," a Shiba Inu zero-gravity indicator — a plush toy used to signal the onset of microgravity — that she designed for the Polaris Dawn space mission, could become the official mascot for SpaceX.

The post garnered nearly two million views on the social media platform, with tens of thousands of likes.

On Thursday afternoon, Musk fulfilled the late teen's wish by replying directly to the post, answering all eight questions in order.

Musk revealed that he is not making his own phone, but confirmed his plans to expand the Tesla Diner and introduce new games.

He shared that his favorite anime is "Your Name," a Japanese romantic fantasy film, and noted that he has been to Japan "several times" — highlighting Kyoto and the teamLab art collective as his favorite places to visit.

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With a simple "OK" and a smiley face, Musk agreed to name her plushie the space company's official mascot, turning her final question into a lasting tribute that honored her imagination.

Rebecca responded to Musk's answers with a tear-jerking, "I wish she was here to see this."