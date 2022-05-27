Elon Musk calls out AOC, asks Twitter followers if they trust ‘politicians’ or ‘billionaires’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is once again trolling liberals online with his Twitter posts. His latest antics were a direct poke at liberal politicians such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who believe that billionaires are a bane to society and need to be heavily taxed out of existence.

On Friday morning, the eccentric billionaire, Tesla CEO and possible future owner of Twitter constructed a Twitter poll asking his 95.3 million followers whether they trust billionaires or politicians less.

Musk’s tweet read, "Who do you trust less? Real question." He provided the options of either "Politicians" or "Billionaires." As of Friday afternoon, the poll had amassed over 3 million votes, and 75.7% of participants selected "Politicians" as who they trust less, while 24.3% selected "Billionaires."

Poking fun at one particular politician and her progressive fan base, Musk responded to his own poll with a request that the congresswoman make one as well for her fans.

Musk tweeted, ".@AOC I dare you to run the same poll with your followers."

The Bronx congresswoman has routinely mentioned taxing the rich, even wearing a "Tax the Rich" emblazoned dress to the Met Gala. She also declared in an interview on Wednesday that she would "love" to sell her Tesla after the car company's CEO poked fun at her on Twitter.

It was apparent Musk was interested in observing who her supporters would trust less.

Several liberal blue-checks flocked to comment on the provocative series of tweets. Some made observations, others seemed a tad more triggered.

Journalist Nina Burleigh was not amused that Musk was not still fixated on the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. She tweeted, "Wouldn't it be remarkable, admirable, if @elonmusk used his enormous platform to speak out against loose gun laws that enable massacres?"

The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur corrected Musk, tweeting, "This is a trick question. Our politicians suck because they serve the rich. They work 100% for the benefit of their donors. They take legalized bribes and do as they are told. So, the reason why politicians suck is because they have been bought by billionaires."

"The worst ones are the billionaires who think they’re politicians @elonmusk. not that I have any names in mind in particular… @BillGates," tweeted conservative YouTuber Viva Frei.

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis commented on Musk’s poll tweeting, "Billionaires spend their own money. Politicians spend mine."

"‘Guard with jealous attention the public liberty. Suspect everyone who comes near that precious jewel.’ Patrick Henry," tweeted Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton.

Psychologist and author Gad Saad got technical with his assessment of the poll, tweeting, "Politicians are multicellular parasites. They provide a net deficit to society. Most billionaires provide a net benefit even though many are high on the scamming quotient."

ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel provided a more nuanced take, tweeting, "I trust you but I sure as heck don’t trust Bill Gates."

YouTuber Brandon Herrera came out in support of billionaires, tweeting, "Billionaires usually had to grind at an idea for their money. Politicians have to grind for ways to get your money."

Former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner tweeted, "Trick question: the politicians are bought by and work for the rich. They’re synonymous."

In another response she accused Musk of taking politicians’ money. "The politicians bail out and subsidize billionaires like you while they get nothing. You get billions in their tax dollars for Space X, while they can’t afford to go to the doctor."

And liberal author John Pavlovitz quipped, "This is like asking, ‘What smells worse, crap or feces?’"