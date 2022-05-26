AOC says she would 'love' to sell her Tesla after Elon Musk teased her on Twitter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. is considering ditching her Tesla after billionaire Elon Musk teased her on Twitter last month.

The progressive "Squad" member and Green New Deal advocate purchased a Model 3 Tesla in 2020, but it seems she's looking to sell the electric vehicle after Musk poked fun at her in a Twitter dustup between the two.

In an interview with Bloomberg News on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez said that she made the car purchase because it was "the only EV [electric vehicle] that could get me from New York to Washington on like one, or one-and-a-half charges." Now, she said, she would "love to switch."

Her comments come after the progressive lawmaker complained in a Tweet about "some billionaire with an ego problem" who oversees a massive communication platform. Musk responded jokingly, "Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy."

Ocasio-Cortez claimed she was "talking about Zuckerberg" in a subsequent tweet, which she later deleted.

Still, she insisted on Wednesday that she "could care less" about Musk's recent involvement in politics, his acquisition of Twitter, and his apparent war against "wokeism."

"He’s a billionaire. I could care less what he thinks," she told Bloomberg, claiming that she primarily wants a new electric vehicle so she can get one produced by unionized workers.

Twitter announced in April that it agreed to be acquired by the Tesla CEO for $44 billion. Musk pledged to uphold free speech across the platform, and said he looks forward to unlocking the company's "tremendous potential."

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," he said at the time . "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."