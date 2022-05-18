Elon Musk lights up Twitter after declaring he'll vote GOP next election: 'The left should reflect on why'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter is reeling after Elon Musk claimed that he will be voting for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

During a live episode of the All-In Podcast at a Miami tech conference, Musk told his hosts that he would be voting Republican in the upcoming elections despite his track record of almost exclusively voting Democrat.

He stated, "I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically – overwhelmingly. Like, I'm not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election, I will."

The Tesla CEO provided some insight into the reasoning for his political switch, claiming that Democrats aren’t necessarily controlled by the people but by special interests.

"The issue here is that the Democrat Party is overly controlled by the unions and by the trial lawyers – particularly the class action lawyers," he explained.

He added, "And generally if you see something that is not in the interest of the people on the Democrat side, it's going to come because of unions – which is just another form of monopoly – and the trial lawyers."

He did ding Republicans a tad, however, claiming their side’s problems come from "corporate evil and religious zealotry." Musk has claimed to be a "moderate" in the past.

Still, the news that Musk would vote for Republicans in the next cycle stunned Twitter users.

Conservative radio host Buck Sexton praised the news, tweeting that Musk knows how "insane" it would be to vote Democrat. He wrote, "The choice is sane vs insane… @elonmusk knows that. Good move."

"So @elonmusk has declared for freedom. Good," tweeted conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Independent journalist Tim Pool wrote, "[M]aybe the left should reflect on why people are fleeing form them."

"Bingo, @elonmusk. You don’t have to be a Republican, but you can’t be a Democrat. (And for now you have to vote for Republican to save America, and we can hash out the rest of the stuff afterwards.)," tweeted The Rubin Report host Dave Rubin.

Conservative comedian duo The Hodge Twins tweeted, "Elon Musk just announces he's voting Republican. Well, what would you expect from a genius?"

Radio host Mark Kaye responded to the news, tweeting, "After supporting democrats his whole life @elonmusk says he will finally vote for a Republican. If you have ever voted for a Republican before, take pride in knowing that you are smarter than the richest man in the world."

Those on the left were much angrier about Musk’s statement.

MSNBC political commentator Elizabeth Spiers tweeted, "Given his epic history of lying and his actual real world behavior I’d like to see evidence that he’s ever *not* voted Republican."

Former chief-of-staff to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., Lindsey Boylan wrote, "This man just wants attention. He may be the richest man in the world for a time, amongst the most powerful, and he cannot stop seeking attention. To have so much and feel so little. How depressing."

And liberal political organizer Ben Spielberg claimed Musk’s switch was done to "stroke" his own ego: "Billionaires like @elonmusk, Donald Trump, and @MikeBloomberg feel comfortable flipping between both major political parties because both parties serve the ultra-wealthy. They know neither supports actual economic justice and thus switch whenever doing so can stroke their egos."