Trump calls Savannah Guthrie as search for her missing mom intensifies

President Donald Trump called NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday as the search for her missing mother intensifies, Fox News Digital learned.

A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday afternoon that Trump called and spoke with Guthrie. The official did not provide additional details on the call.

Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her Arizona home, and was last seen on Saturday.

The president had offered additional federal support amid the search for the elderly woman on Tuesday, adding that he would call Savannah Guthrie.

"I think it's terrible," Trump told the media on Tuesday. "I'm going to call [Savannah Guthrie] later on. I think it's a terrible thing. … Very unusual situation, but we're going to find out."

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson home at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Monday that "we do, in fact, have a crime," but has not provided additional details.

"Blood drops" were found leading from the entryway of the home toward the driveway, a police source previously told Fox News Digital.

"At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case. Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie," Nanos said on Wednesday. "Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family. While we appreciate the public's concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation."

Trump's phone call to Savannah Guthrie comes after the pair sparred during the 2020 election cycle, when Guthrie moderated a town hall event with the president. At one point, Guthrie accused Trump of "sending a lie" to his followers about Osama bin Laden's death, comparing him to "someone's crazy uncle."

"I always got along very good with Savannah," Trump said of Guthrie on Tuesday from the White House despite the pair's previous back and forth.

The search for the octogenrian grandmother continues to intensify as time moves further from her last sighting on Saturday, with Savannah Guthrie relying on her faith during the investigation.

"We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him," Guthrie captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment," it continued. " We need you ."

