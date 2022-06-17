Economist Steve Moore says Dems were 'wrong' about inflation, Biden needs 'whole new economic agenda'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an interview on "America’s Newsroom" Friday, former Trump economic adviser Steve Moore condemned President Biden's economic agenda, saying he should "reverse course," especially on energy policy.

STEVE MOORE: 12 Nobel Prize economists. Even people I respect, like Austin [Goolsbee] and so many others, Paul Krugman, they all said last year there would be no inflationary effect from these spending bills. People said that are making this up, now we have the worst inflation in 40 years. They were just wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong. We need a whole new economic agenda. We need to start cutting spending. We should be reducing taxes, getting rid of all these regulations, building out our energy supply and our pipelines and our refineries. By the way, we haven't built a refinery in this country in 20 years. Why? Because the radical left won't allow us to do it. So this is a result of bad policies by Biden. And I don't see any kind of change in policy from him.

