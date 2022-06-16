Biden's left-wing White House aides insulate him from the average American's reality: Pompeo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Part of the reason President Biden continues to double down on issues extraneous to the crises at hand in America is that the aides and advisers he surrounded himself with are so politically extreme, they've insulated him from reality, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Pompeo, who served under former President Donald Trump, said Biden doesn't understand the magnitude of crises in the United States.

"I think the entire team around him is so Left, so disconnected from the things that matter to the American people that all he hears in his little circle, whether that's up at his house in Delaware or sitting in the Oval Office for a few hours a day — I think what he's hearing is exactly the opposite of what you and I have been talking about tonight," Pompeo said.

"And so he doesn't get it. He's not about to be nimble and pivot and go back to what matters to the American people," Pompeo said, as one of Biden's Democratic predecessors, Bill Clinton, recognized his own plummeting numbers and pivoted ahead of his 1996 reelect.

"[Biden] is going to keep pressing the agenda of the leftists that elected him and hope that he can hang on for the last two-and-a-half years."

Nonetheless, Pompeo said, Biden will likely proclaim his first four years in office to be the greatest for the American people. The everyday American, however, will hopefully see through his claim, he said.

The former Cabinet member compared Democrats' political infrastructure to a "feedback loop" — wherein everyone hears what they want to hear.

He pointed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently appearing with drag-queen television personality RuPaul Charles, asking viewers to be sure to vote this November.

"She goes to a drag queen event and says, 'This is what's the greatest thing about America.' The American people get that. That's just being gaslit," Pompeo said.

"They know what's great about America, the founding ideas, our families, our central institutions, our ability to practice our faith. Those are the things the American people are focused on."