Dr. Phil excoriates Ilhan Omar, calls her bashing of America 'absolutely disgusting'

Dr. Phil blasted far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Monday for comments she made recently about the United States becoming one of the "worst countries" in the world.

"Here's the thing: she has the right to say what she's saying culturally, psychologically, I think it's disgusting, but does she have the right to say it? Yeah, she does, just like I have the right to say, 'It's absolutely disgusting and whoever voted for her now knows who they voted for and should kick her a-- to the curb,'" Dr. Phil said.

In an interview with Democracy Now! in June, Omar said, "I mean, I grew up in a dictatorship and I don't even remember ever witnessing anything like that to have a democracy, a beacon of hope for the world to now be turned into one of the, you know, one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets without any regard for people's constitutional rights."

Omar, who was born in Somalia, referenced President Donald Trump’s military parade on Flag Day, June 14, that commemorated the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and was also his 79th birthday.

"Our president is spending millions of dollars [propping] himself up like a failed dictator with a military parade," Omar said ahead of the parade, adding that he is "destroying our country."

"It is really shocking, and it should be a wake-up call for all Americans to say this is not the country we were born in," she added. "This is not the country we believe in, this is not the country our Founding Fathers imagined, and this is not the country that is supported by our Constitution, our ideals, our values, and we should all collectively be out in the streets rejecting what is taking place this week."

Dr. Phil also said that Omar is ungrateful.

"Most shocking, instead of gratitude for America, she has the unmitigated gall to just spew nothing but unwavering disdain, and this isn't new," Dr. Phil said.

"In 2019 she said this is not going to be the country of White people," he added. "In 2020 she said we must dismantle the whole system of oppression, so oppressive that she came here as a refugee, got all of these entitlements, and was elected to Congress. In June 2021, she compared the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, saying, ‘We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S. Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban.’ Really, she puts the U.S. on that list. That's crazy talk."

Dr. Phil said Omar should consider returning to her home country if she dislikes America so much.

"If this is such a horrible country, wonder why she doesn't return to Somalia," he mused. "Well, maybe because Somalia isn't the most corrupt country in the world, it's the second most corrupt country in the world."

He also highlighted that, according to reports published in June 2022, 99.2% of 15–49-year-old Somali women have had to undergo female genital mutilation.

"In Somalia, child soldiers are recruited by warlords who employ tactics like abduction threats and forced indoctrination to recruit those children," he said. "Famine, tribal violence, the life expectancy there is 30 years short of the rest of the world, adult literacy is less than 40%, religious minorities–they're persecuted, LGBTQ killed, but in America she rose from refugee to congresswoman."

