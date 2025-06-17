Ilhan Omar claims US turning into one of 'worst countries' in the world

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said last week that the United States is becoming one of the "worst countries" in the world.

"I mean, I grew up in a dictatorship and I don't even remember ever witnessing anything like that to have a democracy, a beacon of hope for the world to now be turned into one of the, you know, one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets without any regard for people's constitutional rights," Omar said in an interview published Friday on Democracy Now!’s YouTube page.

Omar, who was born in Somalia, referenced President Donald Trump’s military parade on Saturday that commemorated the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

FLASHBACK: DEMOCRAT REP ILHAN OMAR SAID US SHOULD BE ‘MORE FEARFUL OF WHITE MEN’ IN 2018

The parade also fell on Flag Day and Trump’s 79th birthday and was meant to honor America. Omar, whose interview took place before the parade, was unimpressed.

"Our president is spending millions of dollars [propping] himself up like a failed dictator with a military parade," Omar said of the then-upcoming parade.

"It is really shocking, and it should be a wake-up call for all Americans to say this is not the country we were born in," she added. "This is not the country we believe in, this is not the country our Founding Fathers imagined, and this is not the country that is supported by our Constitution, our ideals, our values, and we should all collectively be out in the streets rejecting what is taking place this week."

The Squad member also said that Trump is "destroying our country."

ILHAN OMAR SNAPS AT CONSERVATIVE REPORTER TO 'F--- OFF' FOR ASKING QUESTIONS OUTSIDE CAPITOL

"I think the person who is in the process of destroying our country should look in the mirror and that's Trump," Omar said. "And notice that he is the one that has hatred for the values that we have here in America and everything that we have built. The reality is protest, dissent, is constitutionally protected that is everybody's First Amendment right in this country."

Some have called out the Minnesota Democrat. Fox News contributor Guy Benson shared a clip from the interview on X in a Tuesday post and said, "The hyperbole here is appalling, made worse by her astounding ingratitude."

"[I]f people are seriously offended by a parade for the first time in decades, then go outside and touch some grass," OutKick's David Hookstead wrote. "We have the greatest military on the planet, and we shouldn't ever apologize for it. After all, our men died to try to protect innocent lives in Somalia. I guess that sacrifice just doesn't matter to Congresswoman Omar."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP