James Carville calls out Ilhan Omar over resurfaced 'radicalization of White men' comments

Democratic strategist James Carville called out Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Wednesday, for comments she made in 2018 about White men. He said controversial members of Congress like Omar "are more trouble than they're worth" for Democrats.

"Ilhan Omar says that White men are responsible for most of the deaths in the United States. So let me get this straight, 69% of the people — why I’m stuck on that number, I don’t know — but 69% of the people going to vote, are White. Of that, 48.5 are males. So, I don’t know, my rough math is 33%?" Carville said during a discussion at the Sir Harry Evans Investigative Journalism Summit in London.

Omar said in 2018 during an interview that the U.S. should be "fearful" of White men and that the country should be creating policies to "fight the radicalization of White men." The interview resurfaced this week on social media, and was criticized by members of the GOP, including Vice President JD Vance.

"That’s a lot of pissed-off 33% of people that vote, and that’s a smart strategy? And there are people that agree with her! There are people that actually agree with her! And I think it’s, honestly, I think these people are more trouble than they’re worth," Carville said on Wednesday.

"I would say our country should be more fearful of White men across our country, because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country," Omar said in the 2018 interview with Al-Jazeera while discussing domestic terrorism threats in the United States and responding to a question about how much concern "jihadism" posed to the U.S.

"And so, if fear was the driving force of policies to keep America safe, Americans safe inside of this country, we should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of White men," she added.

The comments were called out by JD Vance and other conservatives on Tuesday, as the vice president likened Omar's remarks to "genocidal language."

"This isn’t just sick; it’s actually genocidal language," Vance wrote on social media. "What a disgrace this person is."

"In this nearly 8yr old clip, I am referring to the rise of white nationalism in an annual report issued by the Anti-Defamation League that said White supremacists were responsible for 78 percent of ‘extremist-related murders,’" Omar told Fox News Digital in a statement. "PS you should look up what ‘genocidal’ actually means when you’re actively supporting a genocide taking place in Gaza."

Omar told Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Myles Morell to "f--- off" earlier this month after he asked her a question about fellow Democratic Party figures traveling to El Salvador to defend illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to the country by the Trump administration. Morell shared the clip on X.

Omar later responded to the clip being shared on social media and stated, "I said what I said. You and all your miserable trolls can f--- off."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.