Dozens of ABC stations to air Charlie Kirk tribute special during Jimmy Kimmel's timeslot

Dozens of ABC affiliate stations will air a tribute special for Charlie Kirk in Jimmy Kimmel's timeslot on Friday following the liberal host's controversial remarks about the conservative activist's alleged assassin.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which operates 30 ABC affiliates, announced Wednesday it would air a special "in remembrance of Charlie Kirk" after Disney decided to pull "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" indefinitely.

Sinclair had joined Nexstar, another owner of ABC affiliates, in pre-empting Kimmel's late-night program before Disney's decision.

"Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country," Sinclair Vice Chairman Jason Smith said in a statement.

Sinclair, which has come under criticism from other media outlets for airing right-leaning content, said it would not lift the suspension "until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability."

"Sinclair also calls upon Mr. Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family. Furthermore, we ask Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk family and Turning Point USA," the company stated. "Regardless of ABC’s plans for the future of the program, Sinclair intends not to return ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to our air until we are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform."

Earlier in the day, Nexstar Media Group announced it was pre-empting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on its ABC affiliates.

"Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views or values of the local communities in which we are located," Nexstar's broadcasting chief, Andrew Alford, said in a press release.

"Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to pre-empt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue."

On Monday, Kimmel accused conservatives of reaching "new lows" in trying to pin a left-wing ideology on 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson, even though prosecutors reaffirmed those ties in Tuesday’s indictment.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

Kimmel received sharp criticism for appearing to suggest the killer was a MAGA supporter. Some of his defenders have suggested he's been taken out of context or mischaracterized.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Kimmel was prepared to address the backlash on Wednesday's show and "planned to explain what he said and demonstrate how it was taken out of context." However, Disney took the decision out of his hands.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr also issued a threat against Disney if it didn't address the controversy. He later welcomed the company's decision.

President Donald Trump and many supporters cheered the decision on Wednesday night, with Trump calling it "great news for America."

On the other hand, some on the right questioned whether it was the result of government overreach. Disney's decision to yank Kimmel's program also sparked outrage Wednesday night among liberals.

"I’m not sure who deserves more disdain and disgust: Trump and the FCC for their blatant violation of the Constitution, or Disney and Nexstar for sacrificing their values and folding to a wannabe Mob Boss and his authoritarian goons," Rep. Daniel Goldman, D-N.Y., wrote on X, posting a CNN interview he did on the subject.