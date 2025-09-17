Disney says Jimmy Kimmel's show 'will be pre-empted indefinitely' following Charlie Kirk assassin comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disney is pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "indefinitely," the company confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely," the spokesperson said.

Liberal host Jimmy Kimmel ignited a firestorm over his comments about the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin.

Nexstar Media Group, which owns hundreds of television stations, announced earlier it would preempt Kimmel's show starting Wednesday night "for the foreseeable future" and would replace it with other programming.

"Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located," Nexstar's broadcasting chief Andrew Alford said in a press release.

"Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue," the statement continued.

This is a developing story…