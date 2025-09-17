Trump calls Disney pulling Jimmy Kimmel's show 'great news for America'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump praised Disney’s decision to indefinitely pre-empt Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show as "great news for America" on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital confirmed with a Disney spokesperson that "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" would be pulled for the foreseeable future.

The news came after reports that Nexstar Media Group, which owns hundreds of television stations, would pre-empt Kimmel's show on its ABC affiliates starting Wednesday night "for the foreseeable future" and would replace it with other programming over his comments about alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson.

JIMMY KIMMEL TEARS INTO TRUMP OVER HIS RESPONSE TO CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

Trump, who has long criticized Kimmel along with other late-night hosts, celebrated the news on his Truth Social account. Kimmel has long been a fierce Trump critic.

"Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT," Trump wrote.

ABC has not officially canceled the show, however.

On Monday, Kimmel accused conservatives of reaching "new lows" in trying to pin a left-wing ideology on 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson, even though prosecutors reaffirmed those ties in Tuesday’s indictment.

LATE-NIGHT HOST KIMMEL WEIGHS IN ON WHETHER HIS ANTI-TRUMP JOKES DEFEND 'DEMOCRACY'

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

Kimmel received sharp criticism for appearing to suggest the killer was a MAGA supporter. Some of his defenders have suggested he's been taken out of context or mischaracterized.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Kimmel was prepared to address the backlash on Wednesday's show and "planned to explain what he said and demonstrate how it was taken out of context."

Kimmel’s comments came one day after both FBI officials and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that Robinson held a "leftist ideology" and was increasingly radicalized in recent years. It was also revealed that he had a romantic relationship with a transgender partner who was biologically male and transitioning to female.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr had issued a threat earlier Wednesday against Disney if it didn't address the controversy.

"Look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or, you know, there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead," Carr told conservative host Benny Johnson.

TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM KIMMEL, FALLON ARE 'NEXT' AFTER STEPHEN COLBERT CANCELLATION

Trump previously warned that Kimmel would lose his show after CBS canceled Stephen Colbert’s "The Late Show."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone," Trump wrote in July.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.