Douglas Murray issues stark warning after China's Elon Musk threat: Their vision is 'absolute hell' for US

Fox News contributor Douglas Murray warned China envisions a future that is "absolute hell" for the United States after Chinese state media threatened Elon Musk over a tweet on the Russia-Ukraine war. Murray joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the threat by Chinese-state-affiliated media and his warning on U.S.-China relations.

DOUGLAS MURRAY: This sort of bellicose talk is very common for these guys. I think what he's sort of referring to is, you believe in democracy and freedom too much, and you're going to learn. And that seems to me to be the underpinning of the threat. You're going to learn that this freedom you talk about, this democracy you talk about, it's all so much hot air. It's very interesting because of course, actually that is in play. We know that the only competitor or rival of the U.S. in the 21st century is China. We know that China is rising ever since it joined the WTO 20 years ago. It's been rising. It has a totally opposite view of the world from America, from the Western democracies. It doesn't believe in democracy. It doesn't believe in freedom in any way. It has a million people in concentration camps… and it believes that this century is for them. And I just think that we've all got to be aware of that and know that the future that they envisage for us is absolute hell.

