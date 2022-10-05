Former Chinese state media editor threatens Elon Musk on Twitter, warns he will be ‘taught a lesson’

A member of the Chinese-state-affiliated media has threatened Elon Musk on Twitter after the Tesla CEO weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a series of polls posted to Twitter Monday, Musk suggested that Ukraine cede Crimea over to Russia and that the U.N. hold its own referenda in the four Ukrainian regions Russia has attempted to annex.

On Tuesday, Hu Xijin, the former chief editor of the Chinese Communist Party's state tabloid, the Global Times, screenshotted an image of Musk’s tweets about the conflict and warned that he would be "taught a lesson."

"Elon Musk has released his personality too much, and he believes too much in the US and West’s ‘freedom of speech.’ He will be taught a lesson," Hu tweeted.

"This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then," Musk had written, adding that nuclear war was a possible but "unlikely" outcome.

Fifty-nine percent of the nearly 3 million poll takers appeared to disagree with Musk’s proposals. Musk then posted a separate poll that questioned if the "will of the people who live in the Donbas and Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine."

This is not the first time Hu, who now works as a commentator for the propaganda outlet, has threatened a U.S. citizen.

In July, Hu suggested China should detain and punish Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for visiting Taiwan.

"My suggestion to Chinese [government and] military: If Pelosi visits Taiwan, PLA military aircraft will accompany Pelosi’s plane to enter the island, making a historic crossing of the island by military aircraft from mainland for the 1st time," Hu wrote on Twitter. "Its significance would overwhelm Pelosi’s visit."

Hu took exception to the Biden administration's statements claiming to have no concrete details or information about the planned trip.

"Biden is supposed to have the ability to prevent the reckless visit of Pelosi, rather than 'I don’t know what the status of it is.' If the US can't restrain her, let China restrain her & punish her. PLA Air Force will surely make her visit a disgrace to herself and to the US."

One week later, he suggested the country shoot down Pelosi’s plane visiting Taiwan if the aircraft refused to divert course.

"If US fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is invasion," Xijin wrote.

"The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down."

A U.S. government official at the time said such rhetoric was "unnecessary."

Hu has continued to write and speak for the CCP online and at national events. The former editor rose to prominence with aggressive, mocking and intentionally provocative comments on social media.

However, a series of scandals and serious accusations have damaged his reputation domestically and abroad.

Hu was accused by a former deputy editor, Maggie Duan Jingtao, of fathering children with multiple colleagues at the Global Times. He has denied the accusations, accusing Jingtao of blackmailing him for his position at the newspaper.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.