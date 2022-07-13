Douglas Murray on 'Fox & Friends': World moving 'too far, too fast' on the left's green agenda

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and author Douglas Murray warned climate activists are trying to push the transition to green energy "too far, too fast" as Sri Lanka battles a self-inflicted economic crisis following a fertilizer ban. Murray joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the impact of the far-left's climate agenda on nations economically and politically.

SRI LANKA PRESIDENT BLOCKED BY AIRPORT STAFF DURING ATTEMPT TO FLEE COUNTRY AFTER PROTESTERS BREAK INTO HOME

DOUGLAS MURRAY: Both them are a demonstration of the fact that there is an element of the green movement globally that is simply trying to make the world move too far, too fast on the green agenda. And we've just seen some of the consequences in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan government fell for a bunch of basically left-wing Western activist ideas about ESG, about environmental issues, including use of fertilizer and much more. And they went so fast, so fast on it that basically much of Sri Lanka's agriculture is not there anymore. Its agricultural industry that used to be so much of the country's export is just not there because they went in to the ESG agenda. They got higher markings in all of the international bodies, even than Sweden, even the US in this. And the result is shortages, riots and eventually the overturning of the government and the prime minister having to flee and work from a ship off the coast.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW: