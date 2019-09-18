Donna Brazile says Dems should be 'strategic' on impeachment until all facts are out

Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile said Democrats shouldn't dive right into impeachment proceedings against President Trump until they have all the facts.

Brazile said Wednesday on "The Story" it is also unfair to paint the entire Democratic caucus as impeachment-hungry liberals, but instead a diverse group with differing viewpoints on the president.

Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reticence to endorse formal impeachment proceedings, Brazile said the California Democrat is concerned about the amount of support in Congress and nationwide.

"She is absolutely correct that they don't have the votes at this time," she said.

"What she's concerned about is a majority of Americans, including independents... they're not in favor of it.

"Strategically, we should continue to do the oversight, hold the executive branch accountable, but perhaps do not go full speed ahead until all of the evidence and all of the material and all of the subpoenas have been issued."

When host Martha MacCallum mentioned many Democrats in Congress indeed do support impeachment, the Fox News contributor rejected the sentiment.

"Just a few members," she said. "I don't like to paint the entire House Democratic caucus with one brush. This is a very diverse caucus."

Of former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Brazile said Democratic lawmakers did what they needed to.

"House Democrats got what they wanted out of that," she said.

"He admitted the president ordered him to direct Attorney General Sessions to basically stop the [Russia] investigation," she added, calling Lewandowski's behavior "combative."