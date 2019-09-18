Tulsi Gabbard continues attack on Trump, says tweet is a 'huge disgrace' that makes US sound like 'servants of Saudi Kingdom'

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, slammed President Trump over a tweet he sent following what administration officials claimed was an Iranian attack on Saudi Arabian oil fields.

Gabbard said Wednesday on "Your World" the most troubling part of the tweet was Trump's comment about, "waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed."

"It's a huge disgrace to hear our commander-in-chief basically put us in a position... where we are servants of the Saudi Kingdom," she said.

"I'm a soldier and I took an oath as a soldier as well as a member of Congress to support and defend our Constitution of the United States -- to serve the American people."

TULSI GABBARD ACCUSES TRUMP OF BEING 'SAUDI ARABIA'S B----' OVER RESPONSE TO ATTACKS ON OIL FIELDS

Earlier Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo doubled down on accusations Iran is responsible for the weekend bombing on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, telling reporters that the strike was “an act of war.”

Pompeo, speaking from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, added that even if the "fraudulent claims" of responsibility by the Yemen Houthi rebels were true, "it doesn't change the fingerprints of the [Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] as having put at risk the global energy supply."

Gabbard, who served in the Hawaii Army National Guard and was previously deployed to the Middle East, said if Trump meant America should wait on Riyadh to determine the next steps, it would be an "outrageous giving-away of our sovereignty."

"If Trump didn't mean what he said when he tweeted that out -- 'under what terms we would proceed' -- then he needs to clarify what he said and actually say what he meant," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He has not issued any kind of clarification, so all we can presume is he said what he meant in that tweet."

In an initial response to Trump's tweet, Gabbard claimed the president was "await[ing] instructions from his Saudi masters" and that acting as "Saudi Arabia's b---h is not 'America First'."

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.