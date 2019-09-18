Corey Lewandowski claims impeachment probe hearing further exposed Russia 'witch hunt'

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has said his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee served to remind Americans the Russia investigation was a "witch hunt."

Lewandowski discussed his appearance Wednesday on "The Todd Starnes Show," saying that he can now focus on whether to declare his candidacy for the U.S. Senate from New Hampshire.

"I wanted to have the opportunity to remind the American people what you and I already know -- that this is presidential harassment -- that this is a witch hunt from the beginning," he said of the hearing. "Forty million dollars of taxpayer money [was] flushed down the toilet to go after a man who was duly elected."

Lewandowski said Democrats like House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., are hellbent on removing President Trump through impeachment or other means, and that the hearing was meant to be a way to help them do just that.

"I think if this president is guilty of doing anything, it's putting America first," he said, slamming Nadler as a partisan who more concerned with fending off a left-wing primary challenger next year than legislating for the benefit of his constituents.

Lindsey Boylan, a former New York State economic development official, is challenging Nadler for his seat. Nadler was first elected to Congress in 1992.

Boylan's challenge is seen by some as another example of a progressive Democrat seeking to unseat a long-serving fellow Democrat, similar to how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez upset longtime Rep. Joseph Crowley in 2018.

"He's trying to fend off a primary campaign from his opponent," Lewandowski claimed of Nadler's decision to hold the hearing while being challenged by Boylan.

The former Trump aide added he is now strongly considering entering the New Hampshire Republican primary in the hope of challenging two-term Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Lewandowski characterized Shaheen as an ineffective politician who has "failed" her constituents in the Granite State, who have "expected and deserved" better.

"If I get into this race, I'm going to win," he said, adding he is waiting until October -- and studying his potential GOP primary opponents -- before making the final call.