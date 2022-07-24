Democrats are using the Jan. 6 committee to stop Trump from running for office again: Levin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Life, Liberty and Levin host Mark Levin offered a theory that the January 6 committee is a sinister ploy to stop former President Trump from ever returning to The White House during his monologue Sunday night.

The conservative host specifically noted that the word "insurrection" is used over and over in countless parts of society in order to normalize the false idea that Trump had somehow led an insurrection against the United States government.

He referred to the third section of the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution, reading that "No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office" who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [United States government]"

"That’s why they keep using the term ‘insurrection,’ that’s why they keep trying to create this national impression that Donald Trump was involved in an insurrection," Levin said about the committee. "Not only do they want Donald Trump indicted, but just in case they’re putting together a report to accuse Trump of leading an insurrection, and then claiming he cannot serve in the presidency as a result, under the 14th Amendment."

Levin added, "This committee basically is the point of the spear, a front operation for the attorney general of U.S. and the U.S. attorney are politically partisan and corrupt in that sense."

He commented on how petty the committee's discussion of Trump and his conduct has been, theorizing by contrast, if the tables were turned on the political operatives actually running the committee, actual corruption and scandal could be exposed.

"I can only imagine everyone one of these reprobates on the committee, if we could access their iPhones, their texts, their emails, their documents, their stamps their family members, I’m sure we would find sleaze all over the place," he said.

Levin observed how the committee has been yet another shameful example of political theater in modern American life that has found nothing of substance.

What was demonstrably absent from many committee members, according to Levin, were disavowals of intimidation and violence from the far-left.

"You have members of that committee who still have not issued statements condemning the plot to assassinate associate justice to the Supreme Court Brent Kavanaugh," he said. "You have members of this committee who were cheering on Black Lives Matter as they were rioting, maiming, and even killing, remember that?"

Levin took time to slam both Republicans and Democrats for essentially making a mockery of the United States Constitution, even as they overstep their bounds of power and claim to defend its principles.

"So you can take a look yourself, Article One provides no such authority, none, to the Congress of the United States. So everything that they are doing, everything that they’re doing which is openly and affirmatively criminal in nature, is a violation of separation of powers, and separation of powers goes back to Montesquieu. You can see it in the Federalist Papers, the framers of the Constitution mention Montesquieu, so when you get these phony Republicans like Kinzinger and Cheney going on and waving the Constitution around, well they’re not waving our Constitution, perhaps it’s the 1934 Soviet constitution, but it ain't ours," he said.