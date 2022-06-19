Levin rips the Jan. 6 committee: 'We live in a post-constitutional America'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin gave a grim warning to his viewers that the United States they thought they lived in no longer exists, at least so far as the January 6 Committee are concerned.

In his opening monologue on Sunday, Levin held a pocket copy of the United States Constitution, acknowledging, "This is supposed to be the overall law of the land that protects our individuality, our freedom and the civil society."

However, he warned that as citizens under the current regime, "in many ways we live in a post-constitutional America" and that "those who are waving the Constitution today on the January 6 committee have been major participants in its demise."

TRUMP BLASTS JAN. 6 COMMITTEE, MIKE PENSE IN SPEECH TO EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN GROUPS

Levin went on to illustrate the "kangaroo court" nature of the January 6 committee hearings.

"Let me ask you a question. Let’s say you are gonna go to a court of law. There is no judge. There is no jury. You don’t have a lawyer. You can’t call witnesses. You can’t provide exculpatory evidence, you have to watch. And watch," Levin said. "Let’s say the jury is chosen by Nancy Pelosi, but don't worry its bipartisan, we have 7 Democrats and 2 Republicans and there's media in the back taking pictures, rolling cameras, taking notes, as ‘scribes’ for the prosecution-the prosecution being the jury... and then reporting, ‘oh we have new findings, new information has come out.’ It's not a perfect parallel but good enough, that is pretty much what's been going on with this January 6 committee."

GINNI THOMAS SAYS SHE CANNOT WAIT TO MEET WITH JAN. 6 COMMITTEE TO ‘CLEAR UP MISCONCEPTIONS’

The conservative host explained the political spectacle being force-fed to America is not normal, and in many ways it is using legal precedents otherwise alien to the American political process.

"In a normal committee hearing, even a committee hearing-a subcommittee overlooking agricultural subsidies. You would have more opposition than you have in this committee, which is none," he said. "I've never seen anything like this before in my life. It's totally choreographed, members are reading off of teleprompters, one member has been given responsibility for leading the hearing, he knows exactly when to stop. So video is played, cherry-picked deposition video, then they have their cherry-picked witnesses asking them questions. This is a hybrid between a political prosecution and a criminal prosecution which is exactly what the framers rejected. We have what's called ‘separation of powers.’"