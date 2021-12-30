Democrats banking on Americans being 'stupid' ahead of 2022 midterms: Lahren

Fox News contributor David Webb cautioned against Republican complacency in the 2022 midterm elections Thursday on "Hannity."

"Democrats are not down and out just because it looks like they're going to lose the House," Webb told guest host Pete Hegseth.

"I think the Republican Party shouldn't just focus on Congress," he said. "Look to the state and local elections. … [O]ur election systems are governed by the lower Houses in the states. That's what the Constitution said. Let's get those laws in place. Let's stop this perversion of our election system."

Webb agreed with fellow Fox News contributors Tammy Bruce and Tomi Lahren that former President Donald Trump will likely be the GOP's presidential nominee in 2024.

"[O]nly Trump can face down the monster that we've seen emerge even worse from the federal government," Bruce said. "[President Biden's administration] has been a blessing for the American people to understand why Donald Trump is the only person who can get this country on her feet."

However, "without lower Houses, lower seats, he will not be able to govern effectively if he wins in 2024," Webb said.

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, "what [Democrats are] really banking on is that the American people are stupid," Lahren said.

"But what they don't understand is the American people are not stupid," she continued. "We go to the grocery store, we go to the gas pump. We see that this country is turning into a giant dumpster fire."

Biden tweeted Wednesday that "one analyst" described his "first-year economic track record" as "the strongest … of any president in the last 50 years."

Bruce called Biden's tweet a "signal that [Democrats] themselves are refusing to acknowledge the catastrophe that is, on its face, obvious."

As the midterms approach, Webb said besides the omicron variant, concerns about safety, border security, the Second Amendment, and education will drive voting decisions.

He wondered if there are "enough crossover Democrats … [and] crossover independents" who will vote red in 2022.