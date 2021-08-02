Huckabee slams DC Mayor Bowser for going maskless despite new mandate: ‘Rules for thee, but not for me’

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee slammed Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on "Fox & Friends" Monday for going maskless at a weekend wedding despite her new mask mandate.

MIKE HUCKABEE: Rules for thee but not for me. They have all been to Gavin's garden of gas bag government out in California. He was the first to really just show that hypocrisy rules among some of these left-wing politicians who want to impose standards for other people.

Remember, he famously went out to the French Laundry restaurant during the time that he had closed all the restaurants down. Told everybody to wear a mask, not go anywhere. He took his mask off. Partied hard with some lobbyists at the French Laundry. I was just in California last week. I think the voters are going to send him to the cleaners.

And Muriel Bowser is another example of asking others to do what she is unwilling to do. And rule 1 of leadership. Never ask others to do what you are unwilling to do.

