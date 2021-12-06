Expand / Collapse search
Dan Bongino blasts AOC's 'ridiculous' new claim about rising crime

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said a lot of the retail theft allegations just weren't 'panning out'

"The Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" host tore into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. after she dismissed the spike in organized retail theft hitting California. 

POLICE UNIONS BLAME ACLU FOR RASH OF RECENT SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERIES: 'VOTERS WERE LIED TO'

DAN BONGINO: [AOC] speaks for the dopy imbecile crowd. So listen, I ran for office a few times thankfully it didn’t work out, so I wasn’t contaminated by these swamp rodents. But, I met a lot of politicians and there’s only one of two things trying to explain politicians' behavior when they say ridiculous absurdities like what AOC said about these smash and grabs we’re seeing on video ‘not happening.’ Number one, they’re just really dopey or number two they’re liars. Typically, in my experience, I’m not kidding it’s usually number two. Like, they’re just really skilled liars. When it comes to Joe Biden and AOC though, I’m not messing with you, I genuinely say to myself like are they just really dumb?

