Coronavirus survivor's story shows importance of social distancing

Former coronavirus patient Jerri Jorgensen on Monday claimed that she did not feel any of the symptoms of the coronavirus, highlighting the importance of social distancing overall.

“I feel great. I have felt great the whole time,” the Utah resident told “Fox & Friends.”

Jorgensen said that she was unaware that she had it and that she “felt fine.”

Host Brian Kilmeade pressed further, asking Jorgensen if she really felt any of the symptoms.

“None. Not one,” Jorgensen responded. Jorgensen shared that her husband Mark Jorgensen is also infected an is undergoing treatment.

Jorgensen, who contracted the virus onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, said she exhibited zero symptoms when she was diagnosed.

Although Jorgensen was being treated and monitored by the doctors on the ship, she never had to take any medications while aboard the Diamond Princess.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier raised the importance of social distancing due to the possibility of carrying the virus without showing any symptoms.

“That’s an important message to remember,” Saphier said.

“Although the majority of the people will have mild symptoms, there are going to be people who actually have the virus that have no symptoms at all, which is why social distancing for everyone is so important because even though you feel fine, you still could be infecting those around you.”

The virus has infected more than 156,000 people worldwide and killed more than 5,800. Nearly 74,000 people worldwide have recovered after being infected.

