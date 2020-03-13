Woman who recovered from coronavirus says hysteria 'out of control': I don't get why the toilet paper is gone

Former coronavirus patient Jerri Jorgensen said Friday that the hysteria surrounding the coronavirus has “gotten out of control,” recalling when she was barred from a gym after undergoing quarantine.

“All the toilet paper being gone -- I don’t get the toilet paper,” Jorgensen told “Fox & Friends.”

Jorgensen said that when she went to a gym after her recovery, she was bombarded with hugs from friends and also from strangers.

Jorgensen said that afterward when she got home, the gym’s management called her to tell her to stay away to keep the “senior citizens” safe.

“I go, ‘I am a senior citizen! Wait, what about me?'” Jorgensen said. “And I am the safest one in the gym, probably the safest one in Utah because I’ve been through quarantine and tested more than once negative.”

“And I have a letter from the Centers for Disease Control so it is what it is,” she added.

Jorgensen -- who contracted the virus onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan -- said she exhibited zero symptoms when she was diagnosed.

“My case was I had a slight fever the night before they took me off the cruise ship -- very slight, it wasn’t even 100 degrees," Jorgensen told “Fox & Friends. "Felt a little bit off for about two to three hours and that was my only symptom throughout the whole time -- the whole quarantine up to now.”

Although Jorgensen was being treated and monitored by the doctors on the ship, she never had to take any medications while aboard the Diamond Princess.

Jorgensen described her experience in quarantine at a hospital very positive. She said that those who are staying in their houses for safety should keep doing “things that you love,” such as reading and exercising.

“I was quarantined in a hospital and they didn’t have a lot for me, especially those that don’t speak English,” Jorgensen said.

“I did get a yoga mat," she said, "and it’s so important to stay active.”

