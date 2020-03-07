Former Diamond Princess cruise ship coronavirus patient describes life under quarantine

Former coronavirus patient Jerri Jorgensen was very positive about her time spent under quarantine.

In an interview on "America's Newsroom HQ Weekend" with host Gillian Turner, Jorgensen -- who contracted the virus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan -- said she exhibited zero symptoms when she was diagnosed.

"The night before they got me off the ship and told me I did test positive -- which was a surprise, I haven't been sick in 30 years -- we thought my husband might have gotten it because he's immuno-suppressed. He's had two kidney transplants," she explained.

"But it was me that tested positive," Jorgensen said. "I had about a three-hour fever of not even 100 degrees the night before and that was it. I have not had one symptom since then. Not one."

Jorgensen said life under quarantine was never scary for her.

"I never felt any fear. I was well taken care of," she told Turner. "Nobody spoke English. None of the doctors or nurses spoke English. It was all Google translate. It was interesting. We got really good at charades."

"I love them," she added of her doctors and nurses. "They were so wonderful."

Although Jorgensen was being treated and monitored by the doctors on the ship, she never had to take any medications while aboard the Diamond Princess.

In addition, she said the days passed quickly. She spent most doing yoga, talking with family members and binge-watching shows on Netflix.

"The top thing is to not panic," she advised. "Don't get into any of the hysteria. Stay off media forums where there's panic. Go to the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]; that's your best source. They know what's going on. Self-quarantine. Be smart."

What's up next for Jorgensen? She says she's mountain biking.