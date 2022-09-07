Sen. Cornyn on 'Faulkner Focus': What will it take to get Biden's attention on border crisis?

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas., emphasized that Gov. Abbott's bussing of migrants is an effort to encourage liberal mayors to urge Biden to act

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday to share his support for Gov. Greg Abbott's ongoing bussing of migrants to liberal cities like New York, D.C. and Chicago. Cornyn said he hopes the Biden administration notices that a delegation of New York City officials recently visited the border.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT'S OFFICE SLAMS NYC ‘FEARMONGERING’ OVER MIGRANT WRISTBANDS

JOHN CORNYN: Well, you begin to wonder, what does it take to get President Biden's attention? And hopefully, the mayors of New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. can do that. Because 108,000 Americans have died of drug overdoses from drugs that have come across that southwestern border. And President Biden and his administration apparently haven't noticed. And 2.3 million migrants have flooded the border, overwhelmed Border Patrol and our border communities. So I think Governor Abbott is doing the right thing, trying to get the attention of people who might be able to get President Biden's attention, so we can actually fix the problem.

