Border Patrol chief says agents caught 10 illegal immigrant sex offenders in 3 days: ‘The dangers are real'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The head of U.S. Border Patrol said on Tuesday that agents caught 10 illegal immigrant sex offenders in just three days, in addition to a number of gang members and a murderer -- a snapshot of the crisis that the men and women in green are dealing with on a nearly-daily basis.

"The dangers are real," Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said in a tweet on Tuesday. "Great work by our agents."

Ortiz said that in three days, agents across the border had encountered 2,690 migrants -- including 10 large groups. Among them were 10 sex offenders, four gang members and a murderer.

Agents hauled in 100 fentanyl pills and 71 lbs of methamphetamine. Meanwhile, agents made more than 90 rescues.

BORDER PATROL AGENTS ARREST DOZENS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIMINALS, GANG MEMBERS

There have been over two million migrant encounters in this fiscal year, which started in October, so far. In July, there were nearly 200,000 and that doesn't include the more than 500,000 illegal immigrants who have evaded Border Patrol this fiscal year.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been alerting the public to the number of sex offenders and gang members -- including members of MS-13 -- it has been stopping from reaching U.S. communities.

Last week, CBP announced that agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector had stopped 21 gang members, two sex offenders and those with prior convictions for robbery and battery.

One of those nabbed was a Mexican national with prior conviction for indecency and sexual contact with a child. Another was a Salvadoran 18th Street gang member with a prior conviction for aggravated homicide.

Agents near Sarita, Texas also stopped a Guatemalan national who had an outstanding warrant in Houston for indecency with a child.

So far this fiscal year, agents have stopped 627 gang members compared to 348 in FY 2021 and 363 in FY 2020. Meanwhile, Border Patrol has stopped 9,381 criminal migrants, compared to 10,763 last fiscal year and 2,438 in FY 2020.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced last week that it had arrested a Mexican illegal immigrant with a prior conviction for indecency with a child and multiple deportations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Fox News Digital reported last week how Ortiz had said during a July deposition that there would be increases in migrant traffic when illegal immigrants do not face consequences for their actions.

"In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Ortiz during the deposition.

Fox News' Kelly Laco contributed to this report.