Cornell medical school offering free anti-racism course, helps students apologize for old social media posts

Cornell medical school is launching a free anti-racism course for students who want to apologize for old social media posts and become better allies.

The five-hour virtual training course teaches students how they can best engage in anti-racist behavior, one prompt teaching students how they can apologize for a problematic 20-year-old Facebook post that resurfaced at the workplace.

On Saturday, the "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-hosts weighed in on Cornell medical school's controversial course. Johnny "Joey" Jones argued that the course teaches young adults to have "no acceptance of grace."

"We can't expect people to be held accountable for every terrible take or bad opinion they've ever had, because in that is no acceptance of grace. I expect you as a 37-year-old, to be a completely different human being than you were at 17," substitute host Jones said Saturday.

"I get the point of this, and I'm not going to just tear it down because I get it. I get the need for people to accept, 'Hey, I've grown and changed as a person,' but it seems to me like this is more about going and digging things up in your past as to like, go, 'Gotcha, See, you're really a bad person.'" he continued

"At 17, I don't know what kind of person that was. I had to go to Parris Island to find out what kind of man I was going to be. I had to fight two wars, lose two legs and a dozen friends for it to all come together for me. And I would hate to know that the 17-year-old me is going to haunt me for the rest of my life."

Co-host Will Cain noted an "ugly trend" in sports media where people will intentionally dig through athletes' old tweets or their social media posts from when they were a child in attempts to socially punish them for their mistakes.

"I don't understand the need for a society to punish children for mistakes, doing things that are wrong when they are children. That's a family's job to do," co-host Will Cain began.

"As a society, we need to understand the value of grace. Because none of us walk through this world perfect. None of us walk through this world mistake-free. And if we're going to project our virtue by standing on the mistakes of children, well, we're never going to be done."

Jones concluded, ruling Cornell medical school's anti-racism course as "null and void."

"And it matters more to me who you are today. And you show that by your actions, not by an apology or a stupid – or even terrible in that case – post from 20 years ago. That doesn't tell me who you are today. Your actions tell me who you are today, which kind of renders this course null and void, in my opinion," he argued.

In a statement to The College Fix, Cornell Professor Dr. Monika Safford told that outlet: "We hope to see that people will form discussion groups during or after they complete the training to process the material and think more deeply about how as individuals, or as a group, they can apply allyship strategies in their personal or professional contexts."