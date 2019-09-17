Mark Levin blasts 'radical' Jerry Nadler for claims Trump, Lewandowski must 'play along' with 'kangaroo court'

Radio host Mark Levin ripped House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Tuesday night after Nadler oversaw the hours-long questioning of former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski earlier in the day.

Levin said on "The Mark Levin Show" on Westwood One that Nadler was running a "farce" and a "kangaroo court" while masquerading as an impartial litigator who operates with the best intentions for the benefit of the American people.

"He acts like he is some kind of objective judge or adjudicator," Leving said, " ... when he has already pronounced repeatedly that the president of the United States has committed crimes."

"This whole thing is a farce. The president is not required to play along ... to undermine the office of the presidency and separation of powers to accommodate this radical nutjob's agenda."

Levin, who also hosts Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin," wondered which of the two prominent New York City politicians in question is more popular.

"Who'd win in this nation, in an election between Nadler and Trump?" he asked.

"This guy is running a kangaroo court -- he is not following the traditional processes even in the pursuit of impeachment, then he complains about what the executive branch is doing."

For his part, Nadler is facing a rare primary challenge from his political left, in progressive former New York state official Lindsey Boylan.

Regarding Lewandowski's hearing, Levin said the president has the right to receive counsel and discuss ideas in a confidential environment.

"Notice, Mr. Nadler would never allow the president of the United States to question his staff -- to question people who visit him -- to apply the Freedom of Information Act to his documents or anything of the sort," he added.

During the hearing, Nadler said Lewandowski was acting as a "private political operative" when Lewandowski previously spoke with Trump. Nadler claimed that the White House "does not want us or the American people to hear this story in full."

Additionally, another New York City Democrat, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn, criticized Lewandowski, saying he should understand he is before a congressional committee and not on the campaign trail -- as the former Trump aide is considering a 2020 challenge to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.