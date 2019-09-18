Clarence Thomas friend: Joe Biden told Thomas that he didn't believe Anita Hill's sexual harassment claims

A close friend and former colleague of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, echoed new revelations from former Senator Orrin Hatch R-Ut., that Joe Biden did not believe Anita Hill after she accused Thomas of sexual harassment during Thomas' Supreme Court confirmation process.

“With Senator Joe Biden, Justice Thomas has always held this very deep affection and respect for Joe Biden, because they would talk often off-the-record during the confirmation hearings. And Biden did express to the Justice at the time that he did not believe Ms. Hill,” said Thomas friend and radio host Armstrong Williams on Fox Nation’s “Deep Dive.”

Williams' recollection is line with that of Biden’s former Senate colleague, Orrin Hatch, who appears in the new Fox Nation documentary, “The Confirmation Chronicles Vol. 2: High-tech Lynching.”

Senator Hatch alleges that Biden confided to him during the 1991 hearings that he doubted Hill's story. “Biden told me personally that he didn’t believe her. He said, ‘I don't know why she did this.’ I don't mean to malign Joe, but Joe told me he didn’t believe her and there were some others that told me that, too.”

Additionally, Williams claimed the Biden did not keep these feelings to himself and shared them with fellow Democrats on the Judiciary Committee, which was conducting the probe.

“And not only that. He was clearly saying that he spoke with Metzenbaum, Simon and Kennedy and expressed to them that he did not believe it. They expressed the same, because whatever evidence they examined, it did not convince them that any of this was true,” said Williams, referring to the late-Senators Howard Metzenbaum D-Oh., Paul Simon D-IL., and Teddy Kennedy D-Ma.

The accounts of Williams and Hatch contradict what Biden has said repeatedly about believing Hill.

In 2017, appearing at a Glamour’s Women of the Year event in New York, Biden said that he “believed Anita Hill.”

During an interview on ABC’s "The View" in April, shortly after Biden launched his current presidential campaign, Biden said “I believed her from the beginning. I was against Clarence Thomas. I did everything in my power to defeat Clarence Thomas…”

Several days later, during an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Biden said again, “I believed her from the very beginning.”

Also on the “Deep Dive” panel was Carrie Severino, Author of “Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court” and a former Thomas law clerk.

Severino suggested that Biden may be telling a different story for political benefit. “I think what we are seeing here in Joe Biden’s comments and frankly, in the way the American people look at Thomas is a re-imagining of history…through our modern lens.”

“Biden…told several people that he didn’t believe her. Now, ‘Oh, that doesn’t sound so good’ so he is kind of re-writing history,” she said.

Finally, Williams made another claim about Hill’s motivation that is also detailed in the Fox Nation documentary.

“I worked with Anita and Justice Thomas, I was at EEOC…[Anita] was the one that I would go to lunch with and she would say to me ‘[Thomas is] like a father-figure to me. He pays me no attention but there’s no one that travels with him. He shouldn’t travel alone. You should try to travel with him.’

Williams continued, “What changed was Justice Thomas deciding that he was marrying Jenny Thomas – I’m just going to be candid about it because Justice Thomas had always indicated that he would never marry interracially – just something that he said he would never do. But he went on this New York trip and he fell in love with Jenny…I will tell you that’s when Anita Hill began to change.”

